Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,176,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 528,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,674. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 81.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -449.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

