Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TATYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tate & Lyle from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

TATYY traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.07. 1,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

