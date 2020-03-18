TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,790 Shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Drive Shack worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Drive Shack news, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 751,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $1,218,167.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,427,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,770.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley R. Edens acquired 465,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $655,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,427,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,966.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,236,155 shares of company stock worth $1,902,861 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 260,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Drive Shack Inc has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 184.46% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

