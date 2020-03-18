TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $18.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.58. 14,166,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,588. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.86 and its 200-day moving average is $311.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

