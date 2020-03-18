TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,065 Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 82.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 84,321 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 82.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 60.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

SILK traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. 12,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,557. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $862.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $265,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $805,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $812,383.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,922.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,602 shares of company stock worth $3,894,778.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

