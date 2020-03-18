Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Teradata alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Teradata by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Teradata by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 734.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.