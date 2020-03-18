Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00002339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $35.16 million and $2.59 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.02216173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00193291 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035243 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official website is terra.money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

