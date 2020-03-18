THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TKAMY. ValuEngine lowered shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

TKAMY traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.32. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Equities research analysts expect that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

