Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 11,012 Shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,510,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,323,000 after purchasing an additional 277,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 592,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 126,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENIA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 203,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,154. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. Enel Americas SA has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.