Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Franklin Covey as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Franklin Covey by 161.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

FC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

NYSE:FC traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.04 million, a P/E ratio of -736.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.