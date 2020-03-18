Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

SUM traded down $4.55 on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. 178,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,396. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.05. Summit Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

