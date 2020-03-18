Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 3,826 American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in American States Water by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 711.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,377. American States Water Co has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.06.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $35,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

