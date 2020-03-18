Trexquant Investment LP Buys 4,600 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of FBP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 227,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,863. The stock has a market cap of $986.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

