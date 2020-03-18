Trexquant Investment LP Buys 6,149 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Lands’ End worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 70.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lands’ End by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lands’ End by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lands’ End by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Lands’ End by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LE stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. 41,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,590. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $147.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Lands’ End’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

