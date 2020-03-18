Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Lydall as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lydall by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lydall in the third quarter valued at $991,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lydall by 144.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 43,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lydall by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Lydall by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 124,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

LDL traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 114,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.16. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.09 million. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

LDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

