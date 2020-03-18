Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 55,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $468.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

