Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE NTB traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 22,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,479. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.