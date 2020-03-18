Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $769,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivo Jurek bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $66,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,148.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 345,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,438. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTES traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,362. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.