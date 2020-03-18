Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Bank Ozk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank Ozk by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,534,000 after purchasing an additional 163,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 204,240 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 322.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 86,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

