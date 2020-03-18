Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTZ. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 17.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

HTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hertz Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 6,387,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,285,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hertz Global stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,210,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,763. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $733.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.