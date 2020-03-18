Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $968,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $306,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 35,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,093. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

SOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

