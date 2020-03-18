Trexquant Investment LP Has $305,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,962,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 221,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 217,542 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares during the period.

VIG traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,544. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $93.13 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

