Trexquant Investment LP Has $333,000 Stock Position in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Talend were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLND. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Talend by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 206,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,932,000 after acquiring an additional 150,585 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Talend by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 199,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 50,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,521,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Talend alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

NASDAQ:TLND traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 40,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,919. Talend SA has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $53.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $715.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of -0.05.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 187.15%. The firm had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talend SA will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $51,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Talend Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.