Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP boosted its position in Progress Software by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 169,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 64,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Progress Software by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Progress Software by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 85,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.