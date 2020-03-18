Trexquant Investment LP Invests $279,000 in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBNC stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,467. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $434.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $72,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

