Trexquant Investment LP Invests $288,000 in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,172. The company has a market capitalization of $441.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In related news, Director Brian F. Wruble purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.