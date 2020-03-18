Trexquant Investment LP Invests $296,000 in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.13% of SeaSpine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SeaSpine by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNE traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,525. The firm has a market cap of $207.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

