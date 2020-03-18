Trexquant Investment LP Invests $304,000 in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $3,489,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

SCU traded down $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 224,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,467. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 82.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.89%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

