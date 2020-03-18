Trexquant Investment LP Invests $307,000 in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 252,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,674. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.