Trexquant Investment LP Invests $315,000 in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 475.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,741. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,601. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

