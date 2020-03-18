Trexquant Investment LP Invests $317,000 in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $6.21 on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 129,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,202. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -260.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CHGG. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $1,385,426.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,248 shares of company stock worth $28,190,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

