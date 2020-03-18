Trexquant Investment LP Invests $323,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $7.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

