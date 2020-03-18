Trexquant Investment LP Invests $325,000 in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 100,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,171. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.17. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.