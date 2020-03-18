Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 141.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 253,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 270,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPF traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 15,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,985. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $433.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

