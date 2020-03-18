Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $301,000 Investment in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,494,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens upped their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

NYSE:STE traded down $14.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.25. 60,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average is $150.01. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $118.04 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

