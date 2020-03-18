Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $305,000 Investment in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. 860,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,239. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $61.13.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

