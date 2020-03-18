Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Acushnet by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Acushnet by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.53.

GOLF stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,739. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

