Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $10.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,886. The company has a market capitalization of $245.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,750 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $247,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,772.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $622,779. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

