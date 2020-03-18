Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,485 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BZH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $145,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,402.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BZH traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 45,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

