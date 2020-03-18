Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of EZCORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 758.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 31,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $205.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.88. EZCORP Inc has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

