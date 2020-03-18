Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLIBA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,451,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

NASDAQ:GLIBA traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,933. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $79.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

