Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 24,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. 81,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,539. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.06.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.