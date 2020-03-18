Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,524,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,016,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 274.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 87,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,844. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $54.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

