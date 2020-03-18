Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,141 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Norbord during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 2,057.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

OSB stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 40,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,067. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. Norbord Inc has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norbord Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

