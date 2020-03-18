Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Quotient by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,443,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after buying an additional 774,814 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Quotient by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,264,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 429,705 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Quotient by 74.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 175,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Quotient by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 67,810 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Quotient by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QTNT traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. 65,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,310. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $249.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.15. Quotient Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quotient Ltd will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 30,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Buhler acquired 10,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

