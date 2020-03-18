Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 15,219 Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 144.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Boingo Wireless worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 248.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 55,096 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

WIFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,461. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.68 million, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.