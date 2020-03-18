Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the fourth quarter worth about $107,737,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 912,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 540,593 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PD traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,180. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. Pagerduty Inc has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Several analysts recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $1,306,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,687,819 shares in the company, valued at $91,457,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,588 over the last quarter.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

