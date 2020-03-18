Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 129.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 817.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of ANAB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 63,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,287. The stock has a market cap of $354.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. AnaptysBio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

