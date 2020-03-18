Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $142,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.99.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 30,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.94. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.34.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

