Trexquant Investment LP Sells 12,758 Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,758 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Berry Petroleum were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

BRY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $190.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

